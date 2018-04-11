Barry Callebaut confirms targets after H1 results beat poll

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets of 4-6 percent volume growth after sales volumes grew 8 percent and net profit jumped by a third in the six months to Feb. 28, beating market expectations.

“We continue to see healthy market dynamics. We have good visibility in our portfolio,” the group, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups such as Nestle and Mondelez, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chocolate makers have been grappling with sluggish global chocolate demand, but Barry Callebaut has so far bucked the trend by relying on outsourcing contracts and a thriving ‘gourmet’ business with chefs and pastry makers. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)