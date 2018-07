ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Chocolate and cocoa company Barry Callebaut said on Friday it was still growing faster than the market despite sales volumes growing more slowly in the quarter to May 31 as fewer new outsourcing contracts kicked in.

Sales volumes rose 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, slightly ahead of expectations for a 4.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll, and below the 8.0 percent growth posted in the first half.