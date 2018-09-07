Braves rebound, rally past D-backs in 10th

Kurt Suzuki and Johan Camargo homered, Nick Markakis had four hits and two RBIs and the Atlanta Braves scored the winning run on a bases-loaded wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning for a 7-6 victory over the host Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday.

Dansby Swanson singled with two outs in the 10th off Brad Boxberger (2-6) and stole second. Tyler Flowers singled off shortstop Nick Ahmed’s glove and the ball rolled into left field, but Swanson stumbled rounding third base and was unable to score. Ronald Acuna Jr. walked to load the bases.

Yoshihisa Hirano entered, and his 1-1 pitch to Ender Inciarte bounced in the dirt to enable Swanson to score as the Braves avoided a second straight difficult defeat. They led 4-0 Thursday after blowing a 7-1, eighth-inning lead in a 9-8 home loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta had three hits apiece, and Ahmed had two hits, including a three-run double, for the Diamondbacks, who fell 2 1/2 games behind National League West-leading Colorado, which was idle. Arizona has lost five of six.

Goldschmidt capped two-run ninth inning with a two-out, bases-empty homer off Jesse Biddle (5-1) to tie it at 6. Brad Brach recorded his first save with Atlanta after getting 11 in Baltimore. Arizona used nine pitchers; Atlanta, eight.

The Braves extended their NL East lead to 3 1/2 games over idle Philadelphia. They had lost six of eight.

Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke gave up six hits and five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and two walks. He gave up two homers for the second straight game and has given up a career-high 27 this season.

Atlanta right-hander Anibal Sanchez gave up three runs and four hits in five innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Inciarte singled with one out to begin the Braves’ two-run first inning. He took second on a wild pitch and scored when left fielder Peralta could not handle Freddie Freeman’s hooking fly ball for a two-base error. Markakis singled to drive in Freeman.

Suzuki’s 11th homer with one out in the fourth inning made it 4-0.

The Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 4-3 in their fourth. Goldschmidt and Peralta singled, and Steven Souza Jr. walked with one out before Ahmed doubled to clear the bases.

Camargo’s homer for a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning was his 16th. After Ketel Marte singled in a run in the Arizona eighth, Markakis singled in a run for the Braves in the ninth.

