Acuna lifts Braves past D-backs to stop skid

EditorsNote: fixes to “29 career at-bats” in seventh graf

May 10, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna Jr. crushed a two-out home run in the eighth inning as the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Acuna, hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, drove a 2-0 pitch from reliever Yoan Lopez (0-1) off the batter’s eye in center field to break a 1-1 tie.

He posed a bit near the plate as he watched his eighth home run of the season travel an estimated 466 feet, making it the eighth-longest homer in the majors this season.

Dan Winkler (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win after starter Julio Teheran gave up one run and three hits in six innings with four strikeouts and two walks. The Diamondbacks managed only four hits off four Atlanta pitchers.

Luke Jackson, who blew a ninth-inning save opportunity Thursday night, set down the Diamondbacks in order in the ninth, striking out two, for his third save.

Arizona starter Zack Greinke went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Greinke faced the minimum through three innings, but the Braves broke through in the fourth. Dansby Swanson tripled into right-center field and scored on a single by Freddie Freeman. That was Freeman’s first RBI against Greinke in 29 career at-bats.

Teheran was working on a shutout through 5 2/3 innings before Ketel Marte lined an opposite-field shot off the left field wall for a double. David Peralta tied the game with a bouncer over the first base bag, racing for a triple as the ball settled into the corner.

The Braves squandered an opportunity in the seventh, when they had runners on first and third with no outs. Freeman was caught in a rundown between third and home on a ground ball for the first out, Ozzie Albies flied out, and Tyler Flowers struck out swinging at a Greinke curveball to end the inning.

Atlanta’s victory was the first in five games against Arizona this season.

—Field Level Media