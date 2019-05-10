D-backs rally in 9th and 10th to beat Braves

EditorsNote: rewords first, fourth and eighth grafs

David Peralta tied the game with a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Ketel Marte blooped an RBI single to shallow right in the 10th as the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a 3-2 walk-off win against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night in Phoenix.

Nick Ahmed walked off left-handed reliever A.J. Minter (0-4) to lead off the 10th. Carson Kelly followed with a single up the middle to move Ahmed to third.

With the infield drawn in, Marte dropped a hit into right that first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies couldn’t reach.

Jon Duplantier (1-0) earned his first major league win, striking out the final two batters in the 10th after the Braves put two on base on a single and a hit batter. Duplantier was recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day.

Atlanta’s Josh Donaldson, leading off the top of the ninth, drove a 2-2 pitch from closer Greg Holland into the left field seats to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Luke Jackson retired the first two batters in the bottom of the inning before Peralta smashed a homer to right that traveled an estimated 432 feet.

Arizona had been 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position before Marte’s hit in the 10th. The Diamondbacks left 15 runners on base.

Atlanta managed just five hits in what started as a pitchers’ duel between Arizona starter Luke Weaver and the Braves’ Mike Soroka, a 21-year-old rookie.

Soroka gave up one run on four hits while walking three and hitting two batters in six innings. He struck out four as his ERA inched higher from 1.14 to 1.21.

Weaver pitched seven innings for the second consecutive start. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out six and walking two.

Weaver set down 13 of the last 14 hitters he faced, with help from right fielder Adam Jones, who reached above the fence to take away a home run from Ronald Acuna Jr. to end the sixth inning.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Christian Walker led off with a triple and scored when Wilmer Flores grounded out to second.

The Braves tied the game at 1 in the third inning on Albies’ RBI double.

