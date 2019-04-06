Marte, D-backs pummel Red Sox with 7-run 6th

Ketel Marte hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Adam Jones — Boston’s former American League East nemesis with Baltimore — belted another homer in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 15-8 win Friday over the Red Sox in Phoenix.

Apr 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi reacts in pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boston is 2-7 in its 11-game West Coast road trip to start the season. Arizona thrilled its fans with five home runs in its home opener after going 3-4 in its first seven games at Los Angeles and San Diego.

Marte’s home run in the fourth inning off Boston starter Rick Porcello (0-2) started a four-run rally, and his first career grand slam, off Brian Johnson, was part of a seven-run outburst in the sixth for the Diamondbacks.

Pinch hitter Ildemaro Vargas got in on barrage, hitting his second career homer, as part of the barrage in the sixth that gave Arizona a 14-1 lead.

Alex Avila, a catcher who bats eighth in the lineup, added a home run in the eighth to give the Diamondbacks a 15-5 lead.

Porcello has a 13.50 ERA in 7 1/3 innings this season. He has allowed 16 runs (11 earned) and 16 hits. Through the first nine games, Red Sox starters have an ERA of 9.60. Boston has allowed 23 home runs.

Eight of nine players in Arizona’s lineup, including starting pitcher Zack Godley, had at least one hit in Friday’s win. The Diamondbacks finished with 18 hits.

Arizona sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth against Porcello and scored four runs on four hits to take a 5-1 lead.

Marte, who has three home runs this season, started the rally with a one-out, 443-foot blast to right field. Godley aided the rally with an RBI single.

Godley went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. On the mound, he is 1-1 after allowing three hits while striking out five and walking three in 5 1/3 innings.

Jones hit his fourth home run of the season as part of a two-run fifth, before the Diamondbacks sent 10 batters to the plate in the seven-run sixth.

Mookie Betts hit a homer as part of a four-run eighth inning, and Mitch Moreland added a three-run shot in the ninth for the Red Sox.

—Field Level Media