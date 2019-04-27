Diamondbacks defeat Cubs for 5th straight win

EditorsNote: 5th graf, should be four starts on the road; 6th graf, add Hendricks’ first name, other changes; other changes throughout

Adam Jones had three hits and two RBIs and Wilmer Flores had two singles and three RBIs when the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

David Peralta had two hits, including his 13th double, which broke Paul Goldschmidt’s franchise record for doubles in the first month of a season, and Robbie Ray (1-1) struck out seven in five innings.

The Diamondbacks have won 10 of 12 and have outscored opponents 38-10 during their season-long five-game winning streak, which began with a four-game sweep in Pittsburgh to cap an 8-2 road trip.

Kris Bryant and Javier Baez homered and Albert Almora Jr. had four hits for the Cubs, who entered the game with wins in seven of their last nine games, including taking two of three from Arizona in Wrigley Field last weekend.

Left-hander Ray, who was making his second home start of the season after four on the road, gave up five hits and three runs, all on the Bryant and Baez homers. He walked one.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-4) gave up 10 hits and a season-high seven earned runs in five innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. He had a season-high 11 strikeouts in a 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks in his most recent start on April 19.

Arizona relievers shut out the Cubs over the final four innings, setting a franchise record with 22 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Blanked through seven innings by Hendricks in Chicago, Arizona had four singles in the first inning for a 3-0 lead. Ketel Marte and Peralta singled before Jones singled in Marte. The runners advanced to second and third on the throw, and Flores’ two-out single scored both to make it 3-0.

Bryant hit his second homer of the season after Almora’s single with two outs in the third inning to trim the lead to 3-2 before Ildemaro Vargas and Peralta opened the bottom of the inning with consecutive doubles to make it 4-2. Baez’s ninth homer of the year leading off the fourth inning made it 4-3.

The Diamondbacks scored three two-out runs in the fifth inning for a 7-3 lead. Jones singled with two outs and Christian Walker walked before Flores singled in one and Nick Ahmed hit a two-run triple. Jones doubled in a run in the eighth.

