Kyle Hendricks wins again as Cubs top D-backs

Jason Heyward smacked a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom hit solo shots, and Kyle Hendricks won his 10th straight decision as the Chicago Cubs notched a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Phoenix.

Slideshow ( 26 images )

Wisdom and Heyward hit their blasts during a three-run seventh inning as Chicago prevailed in the opener of a three-game set. The Cubs won for the third time in five games since enduring an 11-game losing streak.

Hendricks (12-4) allowed one run and six hits over six innings while remaining unbeaten since May 9. He struck out four and walked three and is tied for the major league lead in victories.

Ryan Tepera struck out three in a scoreless seventh, Andrew Chafin worked a perfect eighth and Craig Kimbrel struck out two during a flawless ninth in a non-save situation.

Josh Rojas delivered a run-scoring double for Arizona, which saw its major league worst record fall to 26-67. The Diamondbacks have dropped three straight games.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner (4-6) gave up two runs (one earned) and two hits over six innings while losing his fourth straight decision. He struck out six and walked one while pitching for the first time since June 2 due to an injury to his pitching shoulder.

Chicago took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Rizzo drove an 0-2 curveball from Bumgarner over the fence in right. Rizzo’s 11th blast of the season traveled 413 feet and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Right-hander Matt Peacock replaced Bumgarner for the top of the seventh and it didn’t go well as he gave up homers to Wisdom (No. 13) and Heyward (No. 6).

Wisdom’s one-out blast to left traveled 405 feet to make it 3-1. Heyward hit a two-run shot with two out that barely cleared the fence in right and was measured at 384 feet.

Chicago moved ahead 1-0 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to left by Jake Marisnick.

Arizona knotted the score in the third inning on Rojas’ two-out RBI double to right.

--Field Level Media