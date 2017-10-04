Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Two teams make their long-awaited return to the postseason when the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a battle of National League West rivals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. The Diamondbacks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and had an 11-8 record this year against the Rockies, who make their first postseason appearance since 2009.

Arizona went 52-29 at Chase Field this year and boast a powerful middle of the lineup as J.D. Martinez launched 29 homers in 62 games after being acquired from Detroit while Paul Goldschmidt knocked in 120 runs, but the first baseman finished the regular season by going 0-for-17. “I want these guys to understand that something special is happening here,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters. “I’ll tell them to embrace this. … This is the greatest time of year.” Colorado had to battle its way into the playoffs, edging Milwaukee by one game for the final spot, but led the NL in runs (824) while featuring the NL batting champ Charlie Blackmon (.331), the major league runner up in RBIs Nolan Arenado (130) and a red-hot Carlos Gonzalez, who was 9-for-15 in his last four games with five extra-base hits. Arizona’s starting pitcher Zack Greinke has given up five home runs in 42 at-bats to Gonzalez in his career but is 13-1 with a 2.87 ERA at home in 2017, while the Rockies will go with fellow hard-throwing righty Jon Gray, who finished the season with four straight wins - one of them against the Diamondbacks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (10-4, 3.67 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (17-7, 3.20)

Gray became a key part of the rotation after the All-Star break while going 8-4 with a 3.65 ERA over 15 starts, and allowed seven runs across 30 innings in his last five outings. The 25-year-old Oklahoma native also struck out 10 to win at Arizona on June 30 and is 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA lifetime versus the Diamondbacks. Martinez is 2-for-6 with a pair of homers and David Peralta 6-for-13 with a triple against Gray, who has 112 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings in 2017.

Greinke reached 17 victories for the third time in four seasons, but struggled in his last home start against Miami on Sept. 22 when he permitted eight runs over four innings. The 33-year-old Orlando native, who ended the regular season by limiting Kansas City to two runs over four innings Friday, is 9-5 lifetime against Colorado after going 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA in five outings this season. Mark Reynolds and Trevor Story have homered four times apiece against Greinke.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arenado is batting .237 and Blackmon .182 at Chase Field this season while Martinez batted .373 in his home park with 16 homers in 30 games.

2. Colorado C Jonathan Lucroy is 7-for-11 lifetime against Greinke and finished the regular season 13-for-27 in his last 10 games.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb belted a career-high 30 homers, but registered only three in his last 32 games and hit .183 in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 2