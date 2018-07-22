Streaking Rockies beat D-backs, move into second in NL West

EditorsNote: Tweaks 2nd, 5th and 9th grafs

Colorado catcher Tom Murphy hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning, and the visiting Rockies moved into second place in the National League West with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Ian Desmond had two hits and an RBI and for the Rockies, who have won seven straight and 15 of their last 18 to leapfrog the Diamondbacks while moving within one game of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead.

Steven Souza Jr. had three hits and two RBIs, Ketel Marte had two hits and scored twice and Nick Ahmed had two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 of 18. Yoshihisa Hirano (2-2) took the loss.

Scott Oberg (6-0) gave up the tying run in the seventh inning but got his second victory of the series. Wade Davis pitched around Marte’s single and a two-out walk in the ninth for his 28th save.

The D-backs broke a scoreless tie by scoring three runs on two hits in the fourth inning. Marte was hit by a pitch before Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock walked to load the bases. Souza singled in Marte, and Goldschmidt tagged up and scored on Ahmed’s foul pop caught behind first base when first baseman Desmond caught the ball over his shoulder and could not get much on his throw home.

Chris Owings then singled in Pollock for a 3-0 Arizona lead.

Desmond tripled to lead off the fifth inning, breaking up Arizona starter Zack Godley’s no-hitter, before RBI doubles by Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon made it 3-2. Hampson, purchased before Saturday’s game from Triple-A Albuquerque, had his first major league hit. He was added when DJ LeMahieu was placed on the disabled list.

Souza’s RBI single in the fifth made it 4-2 before Colorado tied the game on Desmond’s single and a wild pitch in a two-run sixth inning, when Godley’s throwing error opened the door allowing leadoff hitter Carlos Gonzalez to reach base.

Gonzalez later doubled in a run in the seventh inning for a 5-4 lead before Ahmed tied it at 5 with an RBI single in the last of the inning.

Godley gave up five hits and four runs (three earned) in five-plus innings, with six strikeouts, four walks and two wild pitches.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland gave up five hits and four runs in five innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

—Field Level Media