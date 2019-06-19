Blackmon's historic night lifts Rockies over D-backs

Charlie Blackmon became the first Colorado player to have at least three hits in five consecutive games as the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Jun 18, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Blackmon, who set a major league record with 15 hits in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres last weekend, went 3-for-5 with a double on Tuesday. He is the 12th player since 1900 — and the first since Houston’s Jose Altuve (July 4-9, 2017) — with three hits or more in five consecutive games, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Blackmon led off the game with a double and scored on Nolan Arenado’s two-out homer off Merrill Kelly (7-7) for a 2-0 lead. Blackmon singled in the third and seventh innings.

Colorado banged out 12 hits to support starter Antonio Senzatela (6-5). He pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run while scattering seven hits and four walks. He struck out five.

Arenado went 3-for-4 and also reached on an intentional walk. Colorado’s Ian Desmond singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Rockies lost their first two meetings against Arizona this season but have reeled off six in a row vs. the Diamondbacks.

Ketel Marte went 3-for-4 for Arizona.

Arizona broke through in the fifth inning to get within 2-1. Jarrod Dyson led off with a bunt single, went to third on Marte’s single and scored on David Peralta’s fielder’s choice bouncer to second.

The Rockies took control with a four-run sixth. David Dahl led off with a single and scored on Arenado’s double to deep left. Daniel Murphy reached on catcher’s interference before Ryan McMahon made it 5-1 with a two-run double. McMahon went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch as Kelly bounced a curveball.

Kelly allowed six runs (five earned) and eight hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Colorado scored twice in the seventh off reliever T.J. McFarland for the game’s final two runs.

Rockies reliever Jairo Diaz pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Carlos Estevez needed just seven pitches to get through the ninth.

—Field Level Media