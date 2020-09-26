Diamondbacks blank Rockies in doubleheader opener

Christian Walker homered among his two hits, Daulton Varsho also had two hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 in Phoenix in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Slideshow ( 266 images )

Zac Gallen struck out 10 in six strong innings for the Diamondbacks (23-34), who have won three in a row. Gallen (3-2) scattered five hits and walked just two and finished the season with a 2.75 ERA.

Stefan Crichton got the final out for his fifth save.

Raimel Tapia had three hits for the Rockies (25-32), who were officially eliminated from the postseason with the loss.

Walker has hit Colorado pitching hard this year. Through Friday’s first game he is 15-for-28 with four home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs against the Rockies.

The game was scoreless until the Diamondbacks broke through in the third inning. Varsho singled with one out and after Ketel Marte popped out Walker hit the next pitch into the second deck just inside the foul pole in left to give Arizona a 2-0 lead.

It was his seventh of the season.

Kole Calhoun followed with a walk and Eduardo Escobar tripled off the glove of right fielder Charlie Blackmon to tack on another run.

Arizona nearly broke the game open against starter Antonio Senzatela in the fifth inning. Marte led off with an infield single and Walker then hit a check-swing single to third, and a throwing error by Ryan McMahon allowed Marte to go to third.

Calhoun walked, and after a force out at home David Peralta hit a sharp single to right to make it 4-0 and end Senzatela’s night.

Senzatela (5-3) allowed four runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings.

Carlos Estevez came on and struck out Nick Ahmed with a high fastball on a full count and then got Pavin Smith to pop out.

The Rockies threatened in the top of the sixth. With one out Blackmon and Josh Fuentes singled but Gallen got McMahon to ground into an inning-ending double play and preserve the shutout.

--Field Level Media