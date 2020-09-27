Diamondbacks finish season with win over Rockies

Kole Calhoun homered and finished with two hits, Madison Bumgarner tossed five scoreless innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 in Phoenix on Sunday.

Tim Locastro, Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Nick Ahmed, Wyatt Mathisen and Carson Kelly all finished with two hits for the Diamondbacks (25-35).

Raimel Tapia and Tony Wolters had two hits each for Colorado (26-34).

Bumgarner (1-4) didn’t allow a run for the second straight game to earn his first win of the season. The lefty allowed just two hits and struck out four to end his first year with Arizona.

The Diamondbacks jumped on starter Kyle Freeland in the first. Locastro led off with a single, Marte doubled and Christian Walker walked to load the bases. Calhoun’s single drove in the first run, and Ahmed hit into a fielder’s choice to score Marte and make it 2-0.

Arizona’s big third inning chased Freeland and gave Bumgarner some runs with which to work. Marte led off with a walk and one out later Calhoun homered to right-center field, his 16th of the season. Escobar and Ahmed hit back-to-back doubles to score another run, and a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice made it 6-0.

Freeland (2-3) left after giving up a single to Mathisen. Freeland allowed six runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks made it 7-0 in the sixth with a sacrifice fly and then blew it open in the seventh. Reliever Tommy Doyle walked the bases loaded with one out and Kelly hit a two-run double to left field. Jose Mujica relieved Doyle and one out later Marte drove in two more with a single.

The Rockies finally broke through against reliever Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning. Sam Hilliard led off with a triple, Wolters singled and Tapia and Josh Fuentes hit consecutive doubles. After Drew Butera reached on an error, Riley Smith relieved Lopez and got Trevor Story to hit into a forceout. Elias Diaz hit into a double play to end the inning.

--Field Level Media