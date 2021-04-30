Diamondbacks pile up hits, knock off Rockies

EditorsNote: Tweaked 11th graf to fix sentence

Apr 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Josh VanMeter (19) turns the double play while avoiding Colorado Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson (1) in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar’s RBI triple in the seventh inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks their go-ahead run in a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night at Phoenix.

Five of Arizona’s 12 hits went for extra bases, and eight of the hits occurred with two outs.

Escobar’s first triple of the season came against Colorado reliever Robert Stephenson, whose error allowed the previous batter, Josh VanMeter, to reach first base to start the seventh inning.

Stephenson (0-1) dropped the throw from second baseman Garrett Hampson while running to the bag. VanMeter’s run on Escobar’s triple gave Arizona a 4-3 lead.

David Peralta, who went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, followed with a single to score Escobar.

Escobar was 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, and Josh Rojas was also 2 for 4 with his second home run of the season.

Caleb Smith (2-1) struck out the side in the seventh to highlight Arizona’s efficient bullpen. Chris Devenski, Taylor Clarke, Smith, Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton allowed only two hits in five innings of relief of starter Luke Weaver.

Crichton pitched the ninth and picked up his third save.

Colorado, which is 1-9 on the road this season, chased Weaver after building a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.

The Rockies scored the game’s first run in the second inning on an RBI double by Charlie Blackmon.

Hampson started a third-inning rally with a double, and Trevor Story followed with a triple. Ryan McMahon singled to score Story.

Peralta’s RBI triple in the bottom of the third got the Diamondbacks on the board. The hit followed Escobar’s two-out single.

Rojas started the fourth inning for Arizona with a home run, and two outs later, Daulton Varsho pinch hit for Weaver and doubled to right field. He scored on Pavin Smith’s double to tie the game at 3.

Weaver allowed five hits and three runs with four walks and four strikeouts in his four innings.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and three runs. He walked one and struck out three.

--Field Level Media