Dom Nunez's grand slam highlights Rockies' rout of D-backs

The Colorado Rockies produced a seven-run eighth inning, capped by Dom Nunez’s grand slam, as part of an awakening at the plate in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Rockies, now 2-10 on the road, had scored only 26 runs through their first 11 games away from Coors Field entering play Saturday.

They produced 18 hits, 13 of them singles that enabled them to score in five different innings.

The first three batters in the Colorado lineup -- Raimel Tapia, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon -- accounted for nine of the hits.

Tapia went 4-for-6 with three runs and an RBI. Story was 3-for-5 with four runs and a two-run home run, and McMahon finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Nunez, who also doubled, went 2-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon added two hits apiece.

The Rockies sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth-inning rally that included six hits off reliever Matt Peacock.

Arizona infielder Asdrubal Cabrera went to the mound and got the last two outs of the inning. Infielder Wyatt Mathisen faced four batters in the ninth using a knuckleball.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber was coming off a 12-0 loss at San Francisco on Monday in which he lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs.

On Saturday, Gomber (2-3) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and four runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) tossed four innings. He struck out seven and walked two, but he allowed four runs on six hits.

Colorado led just 4-3 after five innings, but Story pushed the lead to 6-3 with a two-out, two-run home run in the sixth.

Arizona’s Andrew Young hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Rockies answered in the seventh to take a 7-4 lead on Garrett Hampson’s RBI double that followed Blackmon’s leadoff single.

Colorado produced its seven-run eighth inning after Arizona cut the deficit to 7-5 on Carson Kelly’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media