Rockies hold for win over slumping D-backs

Nolan Arenado got his first two extra-base hits on the road this season, helping the Colorado Rockies edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Aug 25, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story celebrates after scoring in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockies won their second in a row, both at Arizona, following a seven-game losing streak. The Diamondbacks’ losing streak reached seven.

Arenado doubled home a run in both the first and seventh innings, then scored a key run on a passed ball in the seventh. Garrett Hampson hit his second home run of the season, and Matt Kemp also hit a run-scoring double for Colorado.

German Marquez worked five innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks, but teammate Jairo Diaz (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Backup outfielder Jon Jay made the most of his opportunity to be in the Diamondbacks’ lineup, hitting his first home run and driving in a run with a sacrifice fly.

The solo shot in the second inning, which tied the score at 2, was Jay’s first long ball since July 15, 2018. The journeyman outfielder had gone 108 games and 384 plate appearances between home runs.

Christian Walker also homered for Arizona, his second in as many nights.

The Rockies broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning. Trevor Story drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Arenado’s double.

Colorado then loaded the bases on an intentional walk and a Kemp single. Diamondbacks reliever Junior Guerra struck out Josh Fuentes, but with Ryan McMahon at the plate, Arizona catcher Carson Kelly missed a Guerra pitch that crossed home plate without hitting the dirt, and Arenado scored to make it 5-3.

Stefan Crichton (2-1) was charged with both runs.

The Diamondbacks made it a one-run game in the last of the ninth with David Peralta’s two-out single scoring Starling Marte. Arizona subsequently loaded the bases against Rockies closer Daniel Bard thanks to a hit by pitch and a walk, but Bard struck out Nick Ahmed to end the game and pick up his third save.

Arizona went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

—Field Level Media