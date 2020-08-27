Rockies hold off late D-backs rally to win 8-7

EditorsNote: Adjusts throughout.

Aug 25, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Charlie Blackmon hit a grand slam, Sam Hilliard homered, and Jon Gray allowed a run on three hits in six innings, leading the Colorado Rockies to their third straight win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with Wednesday night’s 8-7 victory in Phoenix.

Blackmon turned a 4-1 game into an 8-1 Colorado lead with his slam to right field off the Diamondbacks’ Riley Smith, who was making his major league debut. The Rockies scored five runs in the eighth inning, but had to hang on for the win.

Hilliard hit a solo home run to open the eighth, high into the right field seats. Gray (2-3) struck out five with three walks.

Christian Walker drove in four runs and just missed a walk-off home run in the ninth. The Diamondbacks scored two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth, and the bases were loaded with two outs. But Nick Ahmed took a called third strike from Colorado’s Jeff Hoffman, and the Diamondbacks lost their eighth straight game overall.

The Rockies-Diamondbacks game was the only one to be played Wednesday involving National League West teams, after the Seattle Mariners-San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants games were postponed when players decided not to play in order to draw attention to racial injustice in the United States.

Colorado’s Matt Kemp opted not to play, posting a personal statement on Instagram that explained he, “could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel.”

Outfielder Raimel Tapia was scratched from the Rockies lineup with a right elbow contusion.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after walks to Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story to start the game. Nolan Arenado doubled both runners home.

That was a sign of things to come for Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray (1-5). Ray didn’t allow any more runs but walked six and gave up two hits. The left-hander struck out eight but got through just four innings.

Colorado made it 3-1 after Hilliard singled, stole second base and scored on Hampson’s two-out single.

