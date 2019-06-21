Rockies rally to beat Diamondbacks in 10

Colorado rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning and Chris Iannetta delivered a two-run single in the 10th as the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks for the eighth consecutive time with a 6-4 victory on Thursday in Phoenix.

Jun 20, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon (right) celebrates with teammate Nolan Arenado after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Rockies loaded the bases against Yoshihisa Hirano (3-4) with one out in the 10th on a single and two walks before Iannetta drove a 2-0 pitch off the wall in the center field.

Scott Oberg (5-0) pitched the final two innings for Colorado, escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the 10th. He got Ildemaro Vargas on a short fly to left and struck out David Peralta.

Arizona closer Greg Holland walked two and failed to protect a 4-3 lead in the ninth. With one out and runners on second and third, pinch hitter Tony Wolters tied the game with a single to right before Holland got a double-play grounder to end the inning.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was removed from the game before the bottom of the ninth. He suffered a left toe contusion when he fouled a pitch off his foot an inning earlier.

Christian Walker’s pinch-hit two-run homer to center tied the game at 3 in the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks gained the lead when Ketel Marte legged out a double on a hit to left, went to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta’s blooper to shallow center.

Marte went 4-for-6 with two doubles, giving him four consecutive games with at least three hits to tie the longest such streak in team history.

Charlie Blackmon led off the game with his 17th homer of the season, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 30. Ian Desmond also homered for the Rockies in the finale of the three-game series.

Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray pitched six innings, giving up three runs, four hits and five walks. He struck out nine.

Rockies right-hander Jeff Hoffman lasted 2 2/3 innings, pulled after hitting shortstop Nick Ahmed in the left hand with his 82nd pitch of the game. Hoffman allowed one run and three hits, walking four and striking out five.

Ahmed initially stayed in the game but was replaced to start the fifth inning because of a contusion on his hand.

—Field Level Media