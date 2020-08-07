Calhoun's walk-off hit lifts D-backs over Astros

Kole Calhoun’s two-run double down the right field line lifted the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday in Phoenix, giving Arizona its first series victory of the season.

Aug 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Brandon Bielak throws in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Calhoun’s winning hit came with the bases loaded, no outs and Ryan Pressly on the mound for Houston in a save situation, in place of the injured Roberto Osuna.

Pressly (0-1) got into quick trouble by walking Andy Young and giving up back-to-back singles to Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte. That brought up Calhoun, and he erased the Astros’ 4-3 lead with one swing of the bat.

Junior Guerra (1-0) worked a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.

In the eighth inning, Alex Bregman’s two-run home run with two outs put the Astros on top 4-3 after they had lost a 2-0 lead.

Bregman took reliever Stefan Crichton deep over the left field wall with Jose Altuve on second base, his third home run of the season. Altuve homered and doubled as part of his three-hit game, and he scored three runs.

Brandon Bielak got a no-decision in his first career major league start for the Astros, but he pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and three walks while striking out one.

Arizona scored three time in the bottom of the sixth inning on a run-scoring double by Christian Walker, an RBI single by David Peralta and a run-producing groundout from Young for a 3-2 lead.

The Astros had jumped on top 2-0. Yuli Gurriel’s fourth-inning, two-out single scored Altuve, and Altuve added a solo shot in the top of the sixth.

Both of those runs came off Arizona starter Zac Gallen, who allowed six hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He became just the second National League pitcher ever to allow three or fewer earned runs in each of his first 18 career starts. His streak began with his debut on June 20, 2019.

Gallen, a 25-year-old right-hander, tied the record set by Steve Rogers of the Montreal Expos from July 18, 1973 to April 11, 1974.

