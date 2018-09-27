D-backs drop Dodgers out of 1st in NL West

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 6th, 10th and last grafs, new 11th graf

A.J. Pollock homered, tripled and drove in three runs in what could be his final home game at Chase Field, and the Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the Dodgers into second place in the National League West with a 7-2 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Colorado (88-70) extended its winning streak to six games with a 14-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies earlier Wednesday. The Rockies slipped ahead of the Dodgers (88-71) for the first time since being swept in Los Angeles early last week. The Dodgers have won the past five NL West titles.

Socrates Brito and David Peralta also homered for Arizona (81-78), their first and 30th long balls of the season, respectively.

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning but had only four more hits, all singles.

The Dodgers, who had won 10 of 12 before losing Tuesday and Wednesday, held a 2 1/2-game division lead on Sept. 19. They are idle Thursday while the Rockies finish a four-game series against the Phillies.

Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke (15-11) gave up eight hits and two runs in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks. Greinke, who is not scheduled to pitch again this season, reached 15 victories for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. He has 199 strikeouts, one short of his seventh career 200-strikeout season.

Pollock, whose contract expires after this season, hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give Greinke a 6-2 lead, and Peralta homered in the seventh. Pollock has a career-high 21 homers.

Greinke and three relievers retired 13 of the final 14 batters, Matt Kemp’s two-out single in the ninth the only runner.

Bellinger had the third of three consecutive singles with two outs in the first inning for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead. Yasmani Grandal doubled and scored on starter Ross Stripling’s single in the second to make it 2-0.

The Diamondbacks took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second while hitting for the cycle in reverse order to knock out Stripling (8-6). Brito hit a leadoff homer before Pollock tripled, Nick Ahmed doubled and Greinke singled. Ahmed has 69 RBIs, a franchise record for a shortstop.

Stripling allowed three runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out two.

The Dodgers had at least one runner on base in each of the first five innings against Greinke but could not break through. They finished 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

