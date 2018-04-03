D-backs rally past Dodgers in Chase Field's longest game

Pinch hitter Jeff Mathis delivered the game-winning single with one out in the bottom of the 15th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-7 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in the longest game in Chase Field history.

Mathis won the game by lining a 1-0 curveball from Wilmer Font (0-1) to center field, scoring Nick Ahmed. Two batters earlier, Ahmed delivered the game-tying double as Jake Lamb scored on a headfirst slide.

Mathis’ hit occurred more than two hours after Chris Owings hit a three-run, game-tying homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off Kenley Jansen.

Jansen was one strike away from closing out a 6-3 victory, but he issued consecutive walks to Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock. On the next pitch, Owings sent a cutter soaring into the left field seats.

Six innings later, Arizona recorded its seventh consecutive regular-season win over the Dodgers when Mathis capped the 5-hour, 46-minute marathon.

In the top of the 15th, Chase Utley gave the Dodgers a 7-6 lead with an RBI single off Fernando Salas (1-1), who subsequently retired Logan Forsythe on a popup. Salas pitched three innings and was Arizona’s seventh reliever.

Font tossed four scoreless innings before he was beaten in the bottom of the 15th.

The Dodgers carried a 6-3 lead into the ninth thanks to big hits by Yasmani Grandal and Forsythe.

Grandal fell a triple shy of the cycle and capped a three-run first inning off Taijuan Walker with a two-run homer. Forsythe gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead with a homer in the sixth off Yoshihisa Hirano.

Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Joc Pederson added RBI singles for the Dodgers, who totaled 19 hits but stranded 19. Bellinger finished 4-for-7.

Pollock hit an RBI double, Ketel Marte had a run-scoring triple and Lamb drew a bases-loaded walk for Arizona.

Los Angeles right-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three runs, five hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Walker gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead eight pitches in as Seager lined a single up the middle. Los Angeles extended its lead to 3-0 in the first inning when Grandal slugged a 2-1 fastball over the right-center-field fence.

Arizona got a run back on Pollock’s double to left field with two outs in the first and made it a one-run game on a bases-loaded walk by Lamb with two outs in the third. The Diamondbacks tied the game when Marte tripled to center field and knocked out Ryu in the fourth.

