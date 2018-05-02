Diamondbacks' Descalso dooms Dodgers

EditorsNote: Fixes typo in final graf

Left fielder Daniel Descalso put Arizona ahead with a two-run triple in the seventh inning and A.J. Pollock and Christian Walker homered to push the Diamondbacks to their best start in franchise history with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Tuesday.

Deven Marrero and John Ryan Murphy singled off left-hander Adam Liberatore (1-1) to open the seventh before Descalso tripled down the right field line to lift Arizona (21-8) to its seventh victory in eight games against the Dodgers this season.

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer and Chris Taylor had two hits for the Dodgers, who have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight. Bellinger’s homer in the third inning was the last of the Dodgers’ four hits.

Silvino Bracho (1-0) pitched the second of four scoreless innings by the Arizona bullpen, and Brad Boxberger pitched the nine for his 10th save in as many chances.

Pollock hit his National League-leading 10th homer to lead off the second inning for a 1-0 lead against Clayton Kershaw, who gave up two runs in six innings and was not involved in the decision. Pollock hit his fourth homer in six plate appearances after his first career three-homer game Monday.

Bellinger’s fourth homer of the season followed a two-out walk to Yasmani Grandal to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

Chase Utley reached on a two-base error when Descalso misplayed his fly ball to open the fourth inning, took third on a groundout and scored on Max Muncy’s groundout to make it 3-1.

Walker hit a 479-foot homer off Kershaw with one out in the fifth inning, his first homer of the season and the third-longest in the majors, to get the Diamondbacks within one at 3-2.

Kershaw gave up six hits, struck out six and walked one. He had lost seven of his last nine decisions at Chase Field.

Arizona starter Matt Koch gave up four hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings, striking out three and walking three. He has given up five earned runs in 17 innings in three starts since joining the rotation after Taijuan Walker’s season-ending injury.

