Dodgers rally, hold onto slim lead in West

Los Angeles first baseman David Freese had three hits and two RBIs and Manny Machado doubled and drove in two runs as the visiting Dodgers maintained their 1 1/2-game lead in the National League West with a 7-4 comeback victory over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Freese hit a bases-empty homer in the fifth inning and had an infield single to load the bases in a two-run seventh, when Machado drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout to shortstop for a 4-3 lead.

Machado doubled in another runner in a three-run ninth, the other two runs scoring on wild pitches.

Clayton Kershaw (9-5) gave up six hits and three runs in six innings while making his 15th consecutive quality start, benefiting from the Dodgers’ seventh-inning rally to get the victory. He struck out six and walked one and has not lost since July 21.

Ketel Marte had three hits, including his 13th homer, and three RBIs and A.J. Pollock homered in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks (79-78), who have lost four in a row and nine of 10. They are 5-18 since losing three straight games at Dodger Stadium from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

The Dodgers (88-69) stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Colorado (86-70), which beat Philadelphia 10-1 earlier Monday. The Dodgers, who have won six of seven and 10 of 12, have five games left. The Rockies have six.

Yasmani Grandal walked to open the Dodgers’ two-run seventh off left-hander Andrew Chafin (1-6), and pinch hitter Yasiel Puig singled, which led to right-hander Brad Ziegler entering the game. Pinch hitter Max Muncy singled to tie the score at 3, and after Freese’s one-out infield single loaded the bases. Machado hit a grounder in the hole at shortstop on which Nick Ahmed had only one play at first as Puig scored for a 4-3 lead.

Arizona left-handed starter Robbie Ray gave up four hits and two runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Chris Taylor singled to open the game against Ray, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Freese’s single for a 1-0 lead. Arizona tied it at 1 in the first when Marte tripled in Eduardo Escobar. Marte leads the majors with 12 triples.

Marte homered with two outs in the third inning for a 2-1 lead. Freese’s homer, his 11th of the season and second with the Dodgers, tied it at 2 with two outs in the fifth inning. Freese is 12-for-32 with eight RBIs since joining the Dodgers on Aug. 31.

Marte looped a single into center field with two outs in the fifth to drive in Chris Owings for a 3-2 lead. Owings doubled with one out.

