Pollock's three homers power D-backs past Dodgers

Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock hit three homers, Nick Ahmed added a homer, and Zack Greinke had his first 10-strikeout game of the season as the Diamondbacks held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 at Chase Field on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Dodgers learned shortstop Corey Seager will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday.

Pollock hit bases-empty homers in the second and fifth innings to help Arizona grab a 5-0 lead. He added a third solo homer in the eighth as the Diamondbacks (20-8) equaled the best start in franchise history. They did not lose back-to-back games in April, a franchise record for any month.

Ahmed had three hits, including a bases-empty homer in the fourth inning, and Greinke (3-2) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He had double-digit strikeouts for the first time since fanning 12 Chicago White Sox batters on May 22, 2017.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits and an RBI, Joc Pederson had a triple and two RBIs, and Max Muncy homered for the Dodgers (12-16). Los Angeles has lost six of seven.

Pollock has six homers in the past 10 games, and he hit nine in April, a career best for any month. It was his first career three-homer game.

Daniel Descalso, Jeff Mathis and Greinke had two hits apiece. Greinke’s RBI single capped a three-run second inning off right-hander Ross Stripling (0-1), who started when the Dodgers used a bullpen day after Rich Hill was unable to go because of an infected finger.

Ahmed homered with two outs in the fourth for a 4-0 lead before Pollock made it 5-0 in the fifth.

Grandal singled in a run and scored on Pederson’s triple in the sixth, and Muncy homered in the seventh to make it 5-3. Arizona then used a single, two walks, a hit batter and an infield error to score two in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-3 lead.

Grandal doubled and scored on Pederson’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning before Matt Kemp singled in a run.

Chris Taylor started at shortstop for the Dodgers and will be the regular there, manager Dave Roberts said. Taylor had played 27 games in center field this season.

