D-backs tee off on Ryu, rout Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks chased starter Hyun-Jin Ryu in the fifth inning and sent him to his third consecutive loss in an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night in Phoenix.

Eduardo Escobar hit his 30th home run for Arizona, a three-run shot off Joe Kelly in the sixth inning for a 10-4 lead. He became the fourth switch hitter in major league history with 30 homers, 20 doubles and 10 triples in the same season, joining Ripper Collins (1934), Mickey Mantle (1955) and Jimmy Rollins (2007).

Wilmer Flores had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona, two coming on a double in a four-run fourth inning. Nick Ahmed brought in Flores with a double just over the reach of right fielder Cody Bellinger, and Ildemaro Vargas, pinch-hitting for pitcher Merrill Kelly, blooped an RBI single to right for a 4-3 lead.

Arizona added three runs an inning later on five consecutive two-out hits against Ryu. Adam Jones delivered a two-run double, and Ahmed dropped an RBI single into right to drive in Jones.

Ryu (12-5) gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. The left-hander has allowed 18 runs in his past three starts, spanning 14 2/3 innings, inflating his ERA from 1.45 to 2.35.

Ryu had been 3-0 in three previous starts this season against Arizona, giving up one run in 20 innings.

Arizona pounded out 16 hits and has won four consecutive games for the first time since July 5-12 around the All-Star break.

Matt Andriese (5-4) picked up the win for the Diamondbacks by pitching the fifth, allowing one run. Taylor Clarke, the fourth Arizona pitcher, retired the first seven batters he faced before giving up a two-out homer to Justin Turner in the ninth.

Joc Pederson had two hits and a walk for the Dodgers and got things going in the first inning with a leadoff double. He went to third on a groundout and scored on Turner’s sacrifice fly.

Pederson and Matt Beaty walked with one out in the third before Turner hit an RBI double into the left field corner. Arizona intentionally walked Bellinger to load the bases before A.J. Pollock drew another walk off Kelly to drive in Beaty.

—Field Level Media