Dodgers bullpen closes down D-backs for 3-2 win

Enrique Hernandez and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen pitched six scoreless innings in a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Jun 25, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez (14) and Justin Turner (10) get ready to hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game at Chase Field.

Arizona’s Nick Ahmed singled with two outs in the ninth and stole second, but Kenley Jansen struck out Carson Kelly on a pitch in the dirt, with catcher Will Smith throwing to first for the putout. Jansen earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray (5-5) allowed a home run to Hernandez to begin the game but didn’t give up another hit until Turner tied the game at 2 with a one-out blast in the sixth. Alex Verdugo followed by slapping an opposite-field double down the left-field line, and Chris Taylor drove in the go-ahead run by lining a double that went off the glove of back-tracking right fielder Adam Jones.

Julio Urias (4-2) pitched the fifth through seventh innings for the win.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte singled twice in four at-bats, establishing a franchise record with eight consecutive multi-hit games. The previous record was held by Luis Gonzalez, set in 2001.

David Peralta went 2-for-4 and drove in both D-backs’ runs.

The Dodgers’ Ross Stripling, making his first start since April 25 after 14 consecutive relief appearances, lasted three innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk, striking out four, as he re-joined the rotation in place of injured Rich Hill.

Four relievers — including Joe Kelly and Pedro Baez — combined to yield only two hits in the next six innings.

Ray allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine.

The Dodgers had a chance to extend the lead in the seventh but ran into two outs on the bases to end the inning. Arizona shortstop Ahmed snagged a grounder in the hole and threw to third base to catch Max Muncy in a rundown as he tried to advance from second. Second baseman Marte tagged out Muncy and quickly fired to first to get a tag out on Hernandez, who had rounded the base too far.

Arizona tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the first inning. Eduardo Escobar walked with two outs and scored on Peralta’s double to left. The Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead in the third on Peralta’s RBI single.

