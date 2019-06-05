Escobar, Peralta help D-backs snap Dodgers' streak

Eduardo Escobar scored after leading off the 11th inning with a triple, and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Jun 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Escobar drilled a shot off the center field wall, with the ball ricocheting past center fielder Alex Verdugo. Escobar never hesitated in reaching third.

Dodgers left-hander Scott Alexander (3-2) intentionally walked Ketel Marte before David Peralta drove the first pitch he saw into right field for a walk-off single.

Six Diamondbacks relievers each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, with Zack Godley (2-4) throwing a perfect 11th to pick up the victory.

Los Angeles rookie catcher Will Smith hit a two-run home run in the third inning for a 2-0 lead, but the Diamondbacks tied the game at 2 in the eighth inning. Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch, went to second on a groundout and scored when Jarrod Dyson’s bouncer down the line hopped over the glove of diving first baseman Max Muncy.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda allowed one run on two hits and a walk in five innings, striking out seven, but he was denied winning his fifth consecutive start. He has given up only six earned runs and 14 hits in his past five starts, spanning 28 2/3 innings.

Julio Urias pitched two perfect innings of relief for Los Angeles before Pedro Baez gave up the tying run.

Arizona rookie Jon Duplantier, making his second start, allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He finished 1-for-5.

The only hit for either team through three innings was the two-run homer by Smith, who took a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence for a 2-0 lead after Verdugo led off with a walk.

Maeda retired the first nine batters in order, but Dyson led off the fourth with a single and went to second on Escobar’s fly ball to deep center. Peralta drove in Dyson with a double to center.

Muncy struck out in his first three at-bats, giving him seven consecutive whiffs across two games.

—Field Level Media