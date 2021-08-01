Justin Turner’s blast ignites Dodgers past D-backs

Justin Turner hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned an 8-3 victory Saturday over the host Arizona Diamondbacks.

Turner broke a 3-all tie by hitting the second pitch from reliever Stefan Crichton just inside the left-field foul pole. Will Smith had three hits for Los Angeles, while AJ Pollock extended his on-base streak to 19 games with two hits. Seven Dodgers had multiple hits.

It was just the fifth victory in the last 13 games for the Dodgers, who had newly acquired right-hander Max Scherzer in the dugout for Saturday’s game. Scherzer, one of three acquisitions at Friday’s trade deadline, is expected to make his Los Angeles debut Wednesday.

Kole Calhoun and Nick Ahmed hit home runs for the Diamondbacks, while starter Merrill Kelly (7-8) pitched into the seventh inning. Arizona third baseman Drew Ellis went hitless in his first career start.

The Dodgers stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Chris Taylor delivered an RBI single to left field for a 1-0 lead and went to third base on Max Muncy’s RBI single to right.

Taylor was credited with a steal of home for the Dodgers’ third run. Muncy took off to steal second base while Taylor broke for home on catcher Carson Kelly’s throw to second. The throw ended up sailing into center field.

The Diamondbacks began to chip away at the lead in the fourth inning, getting a two-run home run from Calhoun off Dodgers starter Mitch White. It was Calhoun’s third of the season.

Arizona tied it 3-all in the fifth on Ahmed’s solo shot off left-hander Garrett Cleavinger. It was Ahmed’s third of the season.

Turner gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead with his homer, part of a four-run seventh. It was Turner’s 19th of the season. Albert Pujols had a pair of late RBI singles for Los Angeles.

Kelly gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts. White gave up two runs on two hits and one walk over 3 2/3 innings in a spot start for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles left-hander Alex Vesia (1-1) recorded one out in the sixth inning to earn the victory.

--Field Level Media