Pederson's homer in 11th lifts Dodgers past D-backs

Sep 1, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Alex Young (49) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson hit a 454-foot homer to lead off the 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used four solo shots to record a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.

Cody Bellinger tied the game with a one-out homer in the ninth inning as the Dodgers set a franchise season record with 238 homers. They hit 235 last year.

Casey Sadler (4-0) stranded two runners in the 10th inning, and Pedro Baez retired the side in order in the 11th for his first save of the season. Closer Kenley Jansen had worked the eighth.

Eduardo Escobar and Nick Ahmed had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who had a season-high, six-game winning streak snapped and were seeking the first four-game sweep of the Dodgers in franchise history.

David Freese and Russell Martin also homered while A.J. Pollock, Bellinger and Martin had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who had lost five of seven.

The Dodgers had one hit after Chris Taylor’s two-out double in the fourth inning until Bellinger belted his 42nd homer of the season in the ninth on a 3-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin, who was brought into the game to face him.

Taylor Clarke (4-5), the eighth pitcher used by the Diamondbacks, took the loss as Arizona remained 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild-card spot.

Freese homered in the first and Martin in the third before Arizona pieced together five consecutive singles in a three-run fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.

Jake Lamb’s bases-loaded singled struck Los Angeles pitcher Dustin May in the head and caromed into short left field. Pinch hitter Josh Rojas followed with a tiebreaking single off Adam Kolarek.

May immediately left the field, walking off on his own, and he later told reporters that he passed the concussion protocol and had no symptoms other than a bruise.

Neither team scored again until Bellinger’s homer in the ninth.

—Field Level Media