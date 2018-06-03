Peralta homers again in Diamondbacks victory

Arizona left fielder David Peralta homered for the third straight game and right-hander Matt Koch struck out six in seven scoreless innings as the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 6-1 victory at Chase Field on Sunday.

Peralta had two hits in the game and homered in a three-run eighth inning, Ketel Marte had two hits and an RBI and Daniel Descalso drove in two as the Diamondbacks finished a 5-1 homestand and regained first place in the NL West.

Brian Anderson had two hits and Justin Bour added an RBI double in the ninth inning for the Marlins, who have lost six in a row.

Koch (4-3) gave up three hits and did not walk a batter in his best career start. The Marlins got only one runner as far as third base against him. He faced the minimum 15 batters in his final five innings.

Miami right-hander Dan Straily (2-2) gave up only two hits in 4 1/3 innings but walked five while striking out four. He took a no-hitter into the fourth inning but lost it when center fielder Lewis Brinson tracked but could not catch Peralta’s liner to center.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Nick Ahmed singled before Jarrod Dyson and Koch walked to load the bases. Descalso hit a grounder to first base, where Justin Bour opted to tag the bag rather than try for a force at the plate.

The Diamondbacks scored two in the seventh with more help from Brinson. Dyson walked and pinch hitter Marte doubled to right-center to put runners on second and third. Descalso hit a fly to deep center field that Brinson reached but could not handle as two runners scored.

Descalso was credited with a sacrifice fly and Brinson was charged with a three-base error.

Arizona scored three more for a 6-0 lead in the eighth inning. Peralta led off the inning with hit his 10th homer before Chris Owings walked and Ahmed singled. Owings and Ahmed pulled a double steal and Owings scored on a wild pitch for the second run of the inning. Marte tripled to drive in Ahmed for a 6-0 lead.

Marte has two homers, a triple and a double in the last three games.

