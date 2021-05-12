Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks dominate Marlins

Madison Bumgarner pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 11-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Arizona’s Asdrubal Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and a double that missed by inches from also going over the fence.

Miami’s Jesus Aguilar finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run homer, hitting his big fly after Bumgarner departed.

Bumgarner (4-2) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out a season-high nine batters. He retired the last nine batters he faced, and he also had a sacrifice fly for his first RBI of the season.

In consecutive starts against Miami, Bumgarner has allowed just six hits, no walks and one run while striking out 16 batters in 13 innings.

Nick Ahmed hit his first homer of the season, drew two walks in a five-run fifth inning and scored twice to help Arizona earn its second straight win following a 0-6 road trip.

Miami lost its season-high-tying fourth straight game.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (0-3) lasted just 4 1/3 innings -- his second-shortest outing of the season. He allowed seven hits, three walks and a season-high-tying six runs while striking out three.

Ahmed’s 402-foot solo blast down the left field line put Arizona on the board in the second. He belted a hanging curve on a 2-1 count.

In the fifth, Ahmed drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Josh Rojas’ single and scored on Bumgarner’s sacrifice fly. Arizona kept going from there, getting an RBI single from Pavin Smith, David Peralta’s two-run double and Eduardo Escobar’s two-out RBI single.

The Marlins finally broke through in the eighth off of reliever Kevin Ginkel. Jon Berti drew a walk and scored on Miguel Rojas’ double to left. Aguilar followed with his two-run homer, cutting Miami’s deficit to 6-3.

Arizona reliever Chris Devenski got the last two outs in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Rojas tripled and score on pinch hitter Josh VanMeter’s double off the tip of the glove of right fielder Garrett Cooper. Carson Kelly followed with an RBI double, and Cabrera’s homer capped the scoring.

