Marlins' Cody Poteet beats D-backs in major league debut

Right-hander Cody Poteet earned the victory in his major league debut as the Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Poteet, 26, allowed four hits, no walks and two runs while striking out six as the Marlins snapped their season-high-tying, four-game losing streak.

Four Marlins relievers -- including Yimi Garcia in the ninth -- combined to pitch four scoreless innings. Garcia earned his sixth save of the year.

Miami’s offense was led by Jesus Aguilar, who slugged a two-run homer, and Sandy Leon, who hit a solo shot. All nine of Aguilar’s homers this season have come on the road.

Rookie pinch hitter Andrew Young homered for Arizona. It was Young’s fourth hit this year, all of them homers, in 10 at-bats.

The game was originally set to feature two top pitchers: Miami’s Trevor Rogers, the reigning National League Rookie of the Month, and Zac Gallen, a former Marlins prospect. However, Rogers’ start was pushed back one day, and Gallen was placed on the injured list just prior to the game due to an elbow injury.

Arizona emergency starter Matt Peacock (1-1) took the loss, allowing six hits and three runs, two earned, in five innings. He struck out three without issuing a walk. It was his ninth major league appearance and his first start.

Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz left in the third inning for precautionary reasons when he was feeling ill. He was replaced by Brian Anderson, but the team later announced that Diaz had no major issues.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning. Miguel Rojas got on board on second baseman Josh Rojas’ fielding error, and Aguilar followed with his two-run shot off the left field pole. Aguilar pulled a fastball that was inside and off the plate, driving it 390 feet.

Arizona cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the first. Rojas started the rally by tapping a one-out bunt single to third, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He stole second, went to third on a flyout and scored on David Peralta’s opposite-field double that deflected off the glove of third baseman Jon Berti.

Leon’s homer -- his first as a member of the Marlins -- extended Miami’s lead to 3-1.

Arizona cut its deficit to 3-2 on Young’s fifth-inning homer, a 442-foot blast to left. Young hammered a hanging curve on a 1-2 count.

The Diamondbacks had a runner on in the ninth, but the game ended when Eduardo Escobar’s hard liner was turned into a double play on a leaping catch by Aguilar at first base.

--Field Level Media