D-backs edge Brewers, end 6-game skid

Daniel Descalso singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Jeff Mathis walked to open the eighth inning off Taylor Williams (0-1), and pinch runner Jarrod Dyson took second on a sacrifice bunt. Boone Logan entered and got David Peralta to ground out to second base before walking Chris Owings to bring up Descalso, who started as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup for the first time in his career.

Travis Shaw drove in a run with one of three doubles for the Brewers, who had won four of five.

Diamondbacks setup man Archie Bradley (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out two, and Brad Boxberger pitched around a one-out error in the ninth for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Arizona starter Zack Greinke gave up four hits and one run in six innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. Greinke has allowed three earned runs in his past 18 2/3 innings, dropping his ERA to 3.46, the lowest it has been since his first start.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin gave up one run on two hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks. He retired the last nine he faced after committing an error to open the fifth inning. Chacin has surrendered four runs in his last three starts covering 18 1/3 innings.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on doubles by Christian Yelich and Shaw.

Arizona tied it at 1 in the bottom of the fourth. Descalso walked, took third on Paul Goldschmidt’s single and scored when Steven Souza Jr. grounded into a double play.

Before the game, the Diamondbacks placed A.J. Pollock on the 10-day disabled list with an avulsion fracture of his left wrist, sustained when he dived attempting to catch Tyler Saladino’s inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning of a 7-2 loss Monday. Pollock will miss between four and eight weeks, the team announced.

