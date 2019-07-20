6-run inning pushes D-backs past Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit for the cycle in four consecutive at-bats for the first time in franchise history as part of a six-run third running en route to a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night in Phoenix.

Jul 19, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura (18) celebrates with Orlando Arcia (3) after making a diving stop for an out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

With one out in the third, Jarrod Dyson singled, Ketel Marte doubled, Eduardo Escobar tripled and Christian Walker homered to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (3-10) then gave up a single and walk before being replaced by Junior Guerra. The Diamondbacks scored two more runs, thanks to an error, a wild pitch, an intentional walk and an RBI groundout by pitcher Taylor Clarke.

Chacin, who is 0-7 in his past 11 starts, gave up seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, a 459-foot shot to center, to make it 10-6. It was his 35th homer of the season, giving him the major league lead by one over Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yelich went 2-for-3 with two walks.

The Brewers closed within 10-7 later in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas before Yoan Lopez came in to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Greg Holland tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 16th save in 20 chances.

Escobar hit his 22nd home run of the season in the fourth inning, helping the Diamondbacks reach double-digit runs for the second time in three games. They scored 19 at Texas on Wednesday.

Clarke, coming off the injured list (back) to make his first start since July 2, lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. Archie Bradley (3-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

Grandal, Keston Hiura and Ryan Braun had two hits for Milwaukee. Lorenzo Cain lined a homer to left to lead off the third inning to give the Brewers a 3-1 lead.

Arizona All-Star Ketel Marte went 2-for-5 with two RBIs before being ejected after striking out to end the seventh. He slammed his bat and his helmet, getting quickly tossed by plate umpire Sam Holbrook.

Escobar, Adam Jones and Dyson each had two hits for Arizona.

—Field Level Media