Brewers explode late to put away D-backs

Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for an 8-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix.

Jul 20, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) on deck before hitting against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee was held in check for seven innings by Arizona starter Zack Greinke, who left leading 3-2 after seven innings. Christian Yelich singled and Ryan Braun walked to begin the eighth against reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) before Moustakas smacked an outside fastball the other way over the left-field fence.

The Brewers added three runs in the ninth off Zach Godley.

Yelich went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.

The Milwaukee bullpen was brilliant, as Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress combined to give up one hit, striking out 10, in five scoreless innings.

Houser (3-4) got the win, pitching 1 1/3 innings and giving up a triple to Ketel Marte in the eighth before Hader struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Greinke allowed two runs on six hits and one (intentional) walk, striking out nine. He was pulled after 101 pitches.

Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez, who had not pitched since May 27 because of arm fatigue, allowed one run through four innings but gave up three consecutive doubles to start the fifth. Greinke had the third double, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead and chasing Gonzalez.

Greinke is hitting .421 (8 of 19) with two doubles and two home runs against left-handers this season.

Eric Thames hit a solo home run in the sixth to bring Milwaukee within 3-2.

Moustakas’ home run was his 26th of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Yelich and Keston Hiura (2-for-5) also have 10-game hitting streaks.

Milwaukee scored in the fourth on two soft hits. Yelich’s opposite-field jam shot landed in the infield but beat the shift to the right side. Ryan Braun then dumped an RBI single into shallow center to tie the game at 1.

Arizona took the lead 1-0 in the first inning on a one-out single by Marte, who went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Christian Walker’s single to center.

—Field Level Media