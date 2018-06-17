Conforto HR helps slumping Mets top D-backs, 5-1

Michael Conforto homered and finished with four RBIs Saturday night for the New York Mets, who snapped out of an epic offensive funk with a 5-1 win over the host Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Mets ended a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 14 games. The Diamondbacks lost for only the second time in their last nine games.

Conforto launched a three-run homer in the second and added an RBI double in the sixth for the Mets, who scored their most runs since May 29.

In addition, Conforto’s homer was the Mets’ first with multiple runners on base since Apr. 29, when Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run homer against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez was released by New York last Sunday night.

Amed Rosario scored on a wild pitch in the third while Brandon Nimmo and Devin Mesoraco had two hits for the Mets, who finished with 10 hits, their most since May 29. New York had recorded seven hits or fewer in its previous 13 games, the longest streak in the majors since 1983.

Steven Matz (3-4) earned the win by allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings. He has a 2.47 ERA in his last eight starts dating back to May 5.

Robert Gsellman stranded three runners in the seventh and tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings before Anthony Swarzak struck out the side in the ninth.

Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI grounder in the sixth accounted for the only run for the Diamondbacks, who scored fewer than three runs for the first time since May 27. Arizona entered Saturday with 120 runs in its previous 17 games.

Nick Ahmed had two hits and scored the Diamondbacks’ run.

Patrick Corbin (6-3) took the loss after allowing all five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

—Field Level Media