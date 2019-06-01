Mets hand Diamondbacks 5th straight setback

Pinch hitter Carlos Gomez doubled in the winning run in the eighth inning as the New York Mets sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their fifth consecutive loss with a 5-4 victory on Friday night in Phoenix.

May 31, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field.

Robert Gsellman allowed a one-out walk in the ninth but picked up his first save of the season. He closed the game instead of Edwin Diaz, who has 13 saves but gave up four runs in a loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Mets rallied with two outs in the eighth off reliever Matt Andriese (3-4). Todd Frazier and Adeiny Hechavarria singled to put runners on first and third before J.D. Davis’ infield single drove in Frazier to tie the game at 4.

Gomez doubled on a grounder just fair inside the third-base bag to score Hechavarria for the lead.

Mets reliever Seth Lugo, activated Friday after being on the injured list since May 20 with right shoulder tendinitis, pitched a scoreless eighth inning, working around a one-out triple by Eduardo Escobar. Lugo got two pop-ups around an intentional walk to Christian Walker to end the threat.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler (5-3) allowed four runs on seven hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking none. Wheeler has pitched at least seven innings in seven of his past nine starts.

Arizona rookie Jon Duplantier, making his first start after five relief appearances this season, allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Arizona trailed 3-1 before Ketel Marte and Walker homered in the sixth. Walker’s two-run shot into the second deck in left field gave the D-backs a 4-3 lead. Walker went 3-for-3.

The Mets had Duplantier on the ropes in the second inning, scoring three runs with no outs. But Duplantier avoided further damage and settled down from there, needing just 32 pitches to get through the next three innings.

Home plate umpire Jim Wolf was hit in the mask with a foul tip that deflected off the mask of Alex Avila with no outs in the top of the second inning. Wolf had to leave the game, with first base umpire Manny Gonzalez taking over behind the plate after a delay of about 10 minutes.

