Mets start hot, get late run to beat Diamondbacks

The New York Mets scored five runs in the first two innings but needed a run-scoring single from Pete Alonso in the ninth to beat the host Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

May 31, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA;

The win gave the Mets the series as New York took two of three. New York has won six of its past seven games.

It was a high-scoring affair from the start with the Mets tagging Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner for four runs in the first inning -- three coming on a home run to left from James McCann.

New York starter David Peterson fared worse. He was pulled after giving up four runs and recording just one out.

Up 4-0, Peterson gave up a two-run homer to Ketel Marte and was replaced after Ildemaro Vargas singled in a pair to tie the score.

Peterson was charged with Arizona’s fifth run in the bottom of the first when Bumgarner singled in Nick Ahmed off Robert Gsellman.

Arizona’s one-run lead did not last long as the Mets tied the score in the second on McCann’s two-out single that plated Jonathan Villar.

Bumgarner left after going just two innings, allowing five runs on eight hits.

After the wild start, things settled down considerably and the game remained tied at 5 until the Mets took the lead back in the fifth on a single by Brandon Drury.

The Diamondbacks answered on a single by Vargas in the sixth.

The game remained tied at 6 until the top of the ninth.

Francisco Lindor singled up the middle and moved to second on what was ruled an error on Marte in center field as he bobbled the ball while Lindor raced around first.

After moving to third on a passed ball with one out, Lindor came home on a single through the infield from Alonso.

Edwin Diaz earned his 10th save by putting the Diamondbacks down in order in the ninth. Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win after pitching two hitless innings.

Joakim Soria (0-1) took the loss.

The two teams combined for 13 runs off 24 hits and used 11 pitchers.

Of the Mets’ 16 hits, McCann, Lindor and Dominic Smith each had three.

Vargas was the only Arizona player with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

