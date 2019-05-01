Bradley helps D-backs squeak past Yankees

EditorsNote: adds “in Phoenix” in lede; adds to fourth graf; adds records of winning and losing pitchers

May 1, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field.

Archie Bradley escaped a jam in the top of the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

With Arizona up 3-1, Bradley opened the eighth by walking Luke Voit and allowing a single to Gary Sanchez. He induced a double-play grounder to Gleyber Torres on the next pitch, moving Voit to third.

After allowing an RBI single to Mike Tauchman to make it a one-run game, Bradley escaped by retiring Gio Urshela on a groundout.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth and notched his seventh save in as many opportunities. He walked Cameron Maybin with one out but set down Austin Romine on a line drive and retired Brett Gardner on a popup with a full count to keep Voit in the on-deck circle.

Ketel Marte homered, scored on a wild pitch by Masahiro Tanaka and reached base three times as Arizona won for the seventh time in nine games. Nick Ahmed added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-2) carried a shutout into the sixth and pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out two. Kelly lost his shutout bid by allowing a homer to Voit and exited after giving up a double to Torres.

Yoshihisa Hirano recorded the final two outs of the sixth, Yoan Lopez recorded the first two outs of the seventh and Andrew Chafin retired Gardner to end the seventh.

Voit extended his on-base streak to 41 games, but the Yankees completed a 6-3 road trip by losing consecutive games for the first time since dropping four straight from April 8-12.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for a second time this season in the seventh by plate umpire Paul Emmel. He was tossed for arguing Tyler Wade was hit by a pitch.

Tanaka (2-3) allowed three runs on five hits in four innings.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the second when Ahmed blooped a single to right field with runners at second and third, and Marte scored on a wild pitch two pitches later.

The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 3-0 two innings later when Marte led off with his seventh homer.

New York loaded the bases in the fifth after Kelly walked two surrounding a single. Kelly ended the threat by retiring Gardner on a soft grounder to first.

The Yankees ended Kelly’s shutout bid in the sixth when Voit hammered his first-pitch changeup into the left field seats.

