Diamondbacks walk off with win over A's

David Peralta’s walk-off, bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the ninth squirted through the right side of the infield and gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Phoenix.

Peralta also homered as the Diamondbacks ran their winning streak to five games, with another quality outing from pitcher Zac Gallen leading the way.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Ahmed hit a leadoff double, knocking out Joakim Soria (2-1). Jake Diekman entered and struck out Kole Calhoun before Ketel Marte’s single moved Ahmed to third. Following an intentional walk to Starling Marte, Peralta singled on an 0-2 pitch.

Stefan Crichton (2-0) got the win, recording three outs in the top of the ninth.

Peralta took A’s starter Chris Bassitt deep over the right field fence in the third inning, and he ran home on Eduardo Escobar’s fielder’s choice in the sixth. Escobar moved to third on a pickoff throw error and scored on Carson Kelly’s single, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead.

Austin Allen broke up Gallen’s no-hit bid with a line single to right field open the sixth. The A’s put runners on first and second in the inning before Gallen struck out Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman to end the threat.

Gallen allowed just a run on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in seven innings, but he ended up with a no-decision.

Bassitt worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits and left trailing 3-0, but his teammates got him off the hook. He walked three and fanned three.

Robbie Grossman’s fourth home run of the season cut the D-backs’ lead to 3-1 in the seventh.

Oakland tied the game in the eighth. Chapman’s sacrifice fly made it 3-2, driving in Vimael Machin after the A’s opened the eighth with Machin’s single and Allen’s double. With two outs, Matt Olson hit a routine pop fly to shallow left field, and Arizona shortstop Ahmed missed making the catch, allowing the tying run to score.

The A’s have hit 14 home runs in the seventh inning or later in 23 games this season.

