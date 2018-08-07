Peralta powers D-backs past Phils with 14th-inning homer

David Peralta homered off the top of the fence in left-center field with one out in the 14th inning, his second homer of the game, to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Phoenix.

Peralta, who has a career-high 19 homers, homered off Austin Davis (1-2) for his first career walk-off hit. Peralta’s solo homer with one out in the ninth inning started a rally that tied the game at 2. He had four hits, all from the ninth inning on.

Right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano (3-2), the seventh Arizona pitcher, retired all six batters he faced while pitching two innings for the first time this season. The Diamondbacks moved one-half game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

The Diamondbacks, who have won seven of 10, left 10 runners on base from the ninth through the 13th inning, including the base loaded in the ninth and the 12th. They had the winning run in scoring position in each extra inning.

Shut out for eight innings by Jake Arrieta, Arizona tied it in the ninth inning off Phillies closer Seranthony Dominguez. Peralta homered with one out before Eduardo Escobar doubled and Steven Souza Jr. singled for a 2-2 tie.

Escobar had two doubles to increase his major-league-leading total to 41. Souza added two hits.

Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco had two hits apiece for the Phillies, who had won eight of 12. They did not have a hit after Herrera and Franco opened the ninth with singles but did not score.

The Phillies broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning when Asdrubal Cabrera singled with one out off Zack Godley and scored on Herrera’s triple to the fence in right-center field. Franco was intentionally walked, and Jorge Alfaro hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 2-0.

In 7 1/3 innings, Godley gave up two runs on five hits, struck out seven, walked one and hit two. He has won his past three decisions and seven of his past eight.

Arrieta gave up three hits in eight scoreless innings in his longest start of the season. He struck out four, walked two and was poised for his 10th victory before the Diamondbacks rallied against Dominguez.

Arizona had only two runners reach second base in the first eight innings, doubles by Escobar in the second inning and Souza in the fourth.

