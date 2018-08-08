Pivetta pitches Phillies past D-backs

EditorsNote: Editors: updates 7th graf with Dodgers’ win, one-half game ahead of Diamondbacks

Nick Williams homered, and Nick Pivetta pitched six shutout innings as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-2 victory over the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Asdrubal Cabrera contributed a two-run double during a four-run eighth inning as Philadelphia won for the sixth time in the past seven games. Cabrera and Williams each had two of the Phillies’ six hits.

Pivetta (7-9) allowed five hits while outdueling Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. The Philadelphia right-hander struck out six and walked one while winning for the first time since July 12.

Right-hander Pat Neshek worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Greinke (12-7) gave up one run and three hits in seven innings while losing his second straight start after winning his previous seven decisions. The right-hander struck out four and walked four.

Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta each had two of Arizona’s nine hits.

The Diamondbacks dropped into second place in the National League West, one-half game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the Athletics in Oakland 4-2 later Tuesday night.

Williams deposited the first pitch of the third inning — an 88 mph fastball — over the right field fence to put the Phillies on the board. The blast barely cleared the reach of Arizona right fielder Steven Souza Jr. while landing over the fence.

The score was still 1-0 heading to the eighth inning before Philadelphia broke the game open against Diamondbacks left-hander Jake Diekman.

Cesar Hernandez led off the inning with a bunt. Diekman fielded the ball, and his low throw rolled down the right field line. Hernandez easily reached second and was headed to third as Souza’s throw sailed over everybody, allowing Hernandez to score.

The Phillies followed by loading the bases as Rhys Hoskins walked, Williams singled and Carlos Santana walked. Cabrera fell behind 0-2 before slugging a double off the fence in right-center field to drive in Hoskins and Williams to make it 4-0.

Jorge Alfaro delivered a two-out single to score Cabrera and make it a five-run margin.

Philadelphia right-hander Luis Garcia pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Left-hander Aaron Loup started the eighth and allowed a leadoff single to Jeff Mathis and a one-out single to Peralta before being removed. Goldschmidt broke the shutout with a run-scoring double off right-hander Victor Arano, and a second run scored when A.J. Pollock reached on an error by Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco.

Arano got out of the jam by getting Eduardo Escobar to ground into a double play before Neshek sailed through the ninth on five pitches.

