Padres top D-backs late after Ross flirts with no-no

San Diego third baseman Christian Villanueva singled in the tie-breaking run in a three-run ninth inning and Franchy Cordero hit the third-longest homer in Chase Field history in the Padres’ 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Wil Myers singled to open the ninth off Brad Boxberger (0-2) and took second on a passed ball before Eric Hosmer beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Villanueva followed with a single to left off Boxberger, pitching for the third straight day, and the Padres added runs on infield errors by Nick Ahmed and Jorge De La Rosa, who replaced Boxberger after Villanueva’s single.

San Diego starter Tyson Ross lost his no-hitter and his shutout with two outs in the eighth inning, when pinch hitter Christian Walker doubled over Cordero’s head to tie the game at 1 after Ahmed opened the inning with a walk.

Ross struck out 10 and walked three and Brad Hand (1-2) got the final four outs as the Padres (8-13) broke a three-game losing streak. They are still the only team in the majors that has never thrown a no-hitter.

Cordero’s 489-foot homer off right-hander Matt Koch broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead, the longest homer by a visitor at Chase Field. Adam Dunn (504 feet) and Richie Sexson (503) have the only longer ones.

Ross struck out two in each of the first four innings and retired 18 straight batters between a walk to Jarrod Dyson in the first inning and another to Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

Koch gave up two hits in six innings while making his first start of the season in place of Taijuan Walker, who is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Koch struck out four and walked two in his first start since Oct. 2, 2016, when he gave up one run in six innings of a no-decision against the Padres.

Arizona (13-6) played without center fielder A.J. Pollock and right fielder Chris Owings, who collided when Owings caught a fly ball in the third inning Thursday. Owings was removed from the game but passed the concussion protocol. Pollock suffered a hand injury on the play and was held out.

