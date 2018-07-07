Slumping Diamondbacks shut down Padres for 3-1 win

EditorsNote: Reworks lede

Right-handed starter Zack Godley and three relievers held the Padres to one run on five hits Friday night, and the Diamondbacks scored twice in the bottom of the sixth without a run-scoring hit as host Arizona defeated San Diego 3-1.

Godley held the Padres to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings to improve to 10-6. Brad Boxberger recorded his 21st save for Arizona, which had lost six of its past seven games.

Padres left-handed rookie Joey Lucchesi took the loss, falling to 4-4.

Lucchesi issued a walk to Godley opening the bottom of the sixth after allowing only one hit and two baserunners over the first five scoreless innings.

After David Peralta struck out, Nick Ahmed and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Lucchesi then hit A.J. Pollock with a pitch to force home Godley with the tying run.

Submarining Adam Cimber replaced Lucchesi and induced Steven Souza Jr. to hit a come-backer. But Cimber was unable to field the ball cleanly for a force at the plate or a possible double play, with Ahmed scoring the go-ahead run as Cimber threw out Souza at first.

Lucchesi allowed two runs on three hits, the one walk and two hit batters with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Arizona added an insurance run in the eighth. Ahmed opened the inning with a double off reliever Craig Stammen, moved to third on a deep flyout and scored on Souza’s single to left.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, Lucchesi had almost single-handedly given the Padres a 1-0 lead.

After hitting Peralta with a pitch to open the game and giving up a ground-rule double to Goldschmidt, Lucchesi retired 14 straight Diamondbacks to take a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

Lucchesi also scored the Padres’ only run after getting his first major league hit with one out in the third on a ground single to left. Travis Jankowski followed with a single down the line in right that sent Lucchesi to third. The pitcher scored when the Diamondbacks were unable to turn an inning-ending double play on a slow grounder to short.

But the Padres had only two more hits over the final six innings.

