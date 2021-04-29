Padres' 6-run inning leads to 12-3 romp over D-backs

EditorsNote: rewords fourth graf; adds Northcraft’s record in last graf

The slumping San Diego Padres tied a franchise record with seven straight hits to open an inning -- capped by Manny Machado’s bases-loaded triple in the fifth -- en route to a 12-3 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Before the six-run burst, the Padres had scored just one run on seven hits over the first 13 innings in Arizona. They finished with 15 hits Wednesday.

But the win came at a price. Rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers departed the game after one inning with what was described as arm soreness. Padres manager Jayce Tingler and a team trainer had made a mound visit after the first Arizona hitter when the first fastballs from the 21-year-old were clocked under 90 mph.

Jurickson Profar, Victor Caratini and Ha-Seong Kim opened the fifth with singles off spot starter and loser Riley Smith (1-1). Kim’s hit tied the game 2-2, as one run came home on the single and another scored on an error by right fielder Josh Rojas on the same play.

Pinch hitter Tommy Pham greeted reliever J.B. Bukauskas with a single. Fernando Tatis Jr. singled home Kim, and Trent Grisham loaded the bases with a sixth straight single. Machado then hit a sinking liner past diving left fielder David Peralta to clear the bases.

Jake Cronenworth added a solo homer against Matt Peacock in the sixth, and the Padres added three runs in the eighth against Yoan Lopez on an RBI double by Kim, a pinch-hit RBI single by Wil Myers and a sacrifice fly by Tatis that Rojas leaped to catch above the fence in right, preventing a three-run homer.

San Diego’s Jorge Mateo closed out the scoring with a two-run homer in the ninth off Kevin Ginkel. Third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera got the final two outs as the Diamondbacks’ seventh pitcher.

The Diamondbacks had taken a 1-0 lead in the second on Nick Ahmed’s RBI double off Nick Ramirez. They made it 2-0 on Wyatt Mathisen’s first homer of the season in the fourth off Aaron Northcraft. Ahmed singled home Arizona’s final run in the sixth.

Northcraft (1-0), the third of eight Padres pitchers, was credited with his first major league win.

