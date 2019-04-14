Padres hold off D-backs, win 4th straight

EditorsNote: Adds final score in 1st graf, Corrects errors in first, third and fourth grafs; also tweaks second graf

Apr 13, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Kirby Yates picked up his ninth save after fellow reliever Trey Wingenter worked out of wild, seventh-inning jam Saturday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 to stretch their winning streak to four straight games.

Reyes hit a towering drive to off Matt Andriese that landed in the stands in right-center field, just beyond the reach of Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte. It was Reyes’ second game-winning homer on the Padres’ 7-2 road trip, which ends Sunday.

Arizona drew three walks and had a hit batter in the bottom of the seventh against Padres relievers Robert Stock and Wingenter but failed to score.

Stock walked the first two hitters in the inning on nine pitches before giving way to Wingenter, who immediately picked off Jarrod Dyson at second before loading the bases with one out on a walk and a pitch that hit Eduardo Escobar. But Nick Ahmed hit a one-hopper back to Wingenter, who started a pitcher-to-home-to-first, inning-ending double play.

Craig Stammen (2-0) earned the win. Andriese (2-1) took the loss. Yates struck out three straight in the ninth after giving up a leadoff double to Marte.

The Padres led 4-0 against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly before the Diamondbacks tied the score with four runs in the bottom of the sixth off Padres reliever Gerardo Reyes.

Eric Hosmer followed a double by Manuel Margot and a single by Manny Machado with a two-out, two-run single in the first for the Padres. Two innings later, rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. followed a two-out double by Hosmer with his fourth homer of the season and second off Kelly.

But the Diamondbacks rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Reyes, who was credited with the win Friday night in his major league debut, walked David Peralta to open the inning. After Christian Walker struck out, Escobar and Ahmed hit back-to-back singles to put the Diamondbacks on the board. Carson Kelly followed with an RBI double on Reyes’ final pitch. Ildemaro Vargas drove in a run with a grounder to second off Stammen, who then gave up a game-tying infield single to Adam Jones.

