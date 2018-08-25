Haniger, Zunino power Mariners past D-backs, 6-3

Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered, and Seattle right-hander Erasmo Ramirez went a season-high six innings in the Mariners’ 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday.

Haniger, traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners before the 2017 season, had three hits and scored twice. He has 21 homers this season, and including his short time with Arizona, has five homers in 20 games at Chase Field.

Ramirez (1-2) gave up six hits and three runs (one earned), with six strikeouts and one walk. He had given up one run in 10 innings in his previous two starts after returning from the disabled list because of a shoulder injury.

Nick Ahmed had two hits for Arizona, which had a three-game winning streak broken but remained one game ahead in the National League West when Colorado lost to St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt had a 14-game hitting streak snapped.

Edwin Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 49th save, a Mariners franchise record.

Arizona right-hander Zack Godley (13-7) gave up seven hits and five runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and no walks. He had won eight of nine decisions in his previous 14 appearances since June 4.

The Mariners took a 4-0 lead in the third inning when they strung together four consecutive hits and a sacrifice fly after Godley’s throwing error set things in motion.

Dee Gordon doubled and with one out broke for third on a delayed steal as Godley received the ball after a pitch to Haniger. Godley threw the ball well over third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s head as Gordon scored without a play.

Haniger, Robinson Cano and Jean Segura singled, Denard Span had an RBI double and Kyle Seager hit a sacrifice fly to cap the rally.

Haniger hit his homer to make it 5-0 in the fifth inning.

Ahmed and Jon Jay singled in the bottom of the fifth before A.J. Pollock’s sacrifice fly made it 5-1.

Zunino’s 18th homer gave the Mariners a 6-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Arizona scored two unearned runs in the sixth after throwing errors by shortstop Segura and second baseman Gordon around a two-out double by Ketel Marte. Both runners scored when first baseman Cano could not handle Gordon’s one-hop throw. Cano made his third career start at first base, all this season.

