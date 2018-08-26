Mariners rally in 9th, down D-backs in 10th

Denard Span hit a one-out homer in the 10th inning after Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run, game-tying double in the ninth as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the host Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 at Chase Field on Saturday.

Span, who entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, homered off Jake Diekman (1-2) to give Seattle its first series victory since a four-game sweep at Houston from Aug. 9-12.

Edwin Diaz recorded his major-league-leading 50th save by pitching out of trouble in the last of the 10th. Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta singled to put runners on the corners, but Goldschmidt was thrown out at home on a grounder and Diaz recorded two fly outs.

Alex Colome (5-5) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Eduardo Escobar homered, and Nick Ahmed, John Ryan Murphy and A.J. Pollock had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who fell into a tie for first place with Colorado in the National League West.

Mitch Haniger hit his career-high 22nd homer, his second in as many games here, and Span, Jean Segura, Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano had two hits apiece for the Mariners.

Segura walked with one out in the ninth inning off Brad Boxberger, and Cruz singled to put runners on the corners. After Ben Gamel struck out, Seager dropped a double down the right field line to drive in Segura and pinch runner Andrew Romine to tie the game at 3. Boxberger had his sixth blown save.

Pollock’s tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning gave the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead.

Seattle left-hander Wade LeBlanc gave up four hits and one run in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks. He bounced back after having given up 15 earned runs in his last 20 innings over four starts.

Haniger homered on the second pitch of the game from Robbie Ray for a 1-0 lead. The Mariners loaded the bases on two hits and a walk, but Ray struck out the final two batters to end the inning.

Escobar homered with one in the last of the first inning to tie it at 1. Escobar has 19 homers this season, four with Arizona.

Ray gave up five hits and one run in five innings while battling his control throughout his outing. He struck out seven, walked four (one intentionally) and threw 104 pitches, 56 strikes. He threw first-pitch strikes to 10 of the 24 batters he faced.

