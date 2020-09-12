Diamondbacks ride bullpen past Mariners in Phoenix

The Arizona Diamondbacks struck early and made their lead last as a trio of pitchers combined on a three-hitter to down the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Friday night in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks (17-29) won their second straight game, the first time they’ve won back-to-back games since Aug. 17 and 18 against the Oakland Athletics. Seattle (19-25) has lost three straight.

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Christian Walker’s triple. An Eduardo Escobar sacrifice fly and Nick Ahmed’s two-out single also plated runs for Arizona against Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi (2-3).

Josh Rojas scored twice, including in the third inning on Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly that gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead.

Alex Young (2-3) took over for starter Caleb Smith and pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Stefan Crichton got the final two outs of the ninth inning for his first save.

Smith, removed from the 10-day injured list earlier Friday, made his Diamondbacks debut. He allowed the Mariners’ only hit over the first six innings, a Dylan Moore solo home run with one out in the top of the third.

Jose Marmolejos drove in Evan White with Seattle’s second run on a one-out single to right field, but Young escaped further damage by getting Phillip Ervin to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Ty France hit a solo home run with two outs in the eighth off Young, the ball soaring into the left field seats cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.

Kikuchi, who’d won his previous two starts, equaled his season high of six innings pitched. He settled down after early struggles and allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

The Mariners made several roster moves before the game. Infielder Shed Long Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shin stress fracture, and infielder J.P. Crawford went on the bereavement list, meaning he will miss at least all three games of the Mariners’ series with Arizona, and possibly beyond that. The club also sent Mallex Smith to its alternate training site while calling right-hander Brady Lail and infielder Donovan Walton up from the alternate training site.

--Field Level Media