Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

Two days after clinching home-field advantage in the National League wild-card game, the Arizona Diamondbacks are busy positioning themselves for a lengthy postseason run. The Diamondbacks rested most of their regulars in the series opener but figure to have most of them back in the lineup Tuesday against the visiting San Francisco Giants, who need one victory over their final five contests to avoid their first 100-loss season since 1985.

Arizona ace Zack Greinke is scheduled to make his final start of the regular season on Wednesday but could have it pushed back to Friday in order to stay on his normal rest before starting the wild-card game on Oct. 4. Manager Torey Lovullo filled his starting lineup with reserves on Monday against the Giants, who scored five runs in the fourth inning and cruised to a 9-2 victory. San Francisco snapped its five-game losing streak at Chase Field as Jarrett Parker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Parker missed 96 games this year with a broken clavicle but could enter next season as a candidate for the left-field job unless the Giants go outside the organization over the winter to address the opening.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (6-14, 5.20 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (14-5, 2.95)

Moore turned in his best performance of the season on Wednesday against Colorado, striking out six over six scoreless innings. The 28-year-old has posted a 4.21 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) at home this year compared to a 6.51 ERA in 14 road outings. Paul Goldschmidt is 5-for-14 with a home run against Moore, who is 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA in five career starts against Arizona - including a 1-1 record and 2.70 ERA in two outings this season.

Ray allowed five runs over 4 1/3 innings against San Diego on Wednesday but still owns a 5-0 record and 2.45 ERA across his last six starts. Ray served up three home runs to the Padres after giving up a total of two in his previous six turns. The 25-year-old native of Tennessee is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in seven career starts against San Francisco, including a 2-0 mark and 1.86 ERA in three outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are trying to win their first road series since June 30-July 2, when they swept a three-game set from Pittsburgh.

2. Arizona C Jeff Mathis (hand) could be activated from the disabled list during this weekend’s series in Kansas City.

3. Giants OF Austin Slater will be examined for a possible sports hernia injury and miss the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2